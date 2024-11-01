Princess Kate’s kind gesture to an A-list actress cancer survivor has been revealed

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this season, returning to the spotlight following her cancer recovery. And having completed her chemotherapy treatment, Princess Kate has started her gradual return to work.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," the 42-year-old mother of three announced in a statement. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

As she returns to her duties, the Princess of Wales has been selective about her work - focusing at present on matters close her heart.

This includes supporting cancer research and fellow cancer survivors, with Princess Kate reaching out to numerous individuals for their activism, from young photographer Liz Hatton, to Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden.

This week, it was an A-list actress who revealed a sweet gesture from Princess Kate, as Bollywood star Manisha Koirala revealed that the future Queen had sent her a heartfelt message.

Koirala recovered from stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2013, and has been a strong supporter of cancer awareness charities in the years since.

"I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences," Koirala explained in a recent statement. "I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health."

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to duty in a permanent capacity, explaining earlier this year that her recovery is her priority.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she explained in September. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

