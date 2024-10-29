Prince William has spoken about Harry publicly for the first time in years

Prince William has mentioned his younger brother Prince Harry publicly for the first time in months — if not years.

The royal shout-out happened as part of the new ITV documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. Of course, it wasn't anywhere close to an admission that he missed Harry, or a comment on the revelations in Spare like many royal watchers might have wanted — but it was something at least.

"My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there," William explained on the documentary (via BBC News). "I must have been about 11, I think, probably, at the time. Maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before. And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."

Speaking of the late Princess Diana, William went on: "My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed, and having a laugh and joking with everyone.

"I remember at the time, kind of thinking, well, if everyone’s not got a home, they’re all going to be really sad. But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."

Following in Diana's footsteps, the Prince of Wales has long been extremely committed to combatting homelessness. He's a patron of The Passage as well as Centrepoint, has helped distribute the Big Issue on several occasions, and recently launched a royal programme called Homewards, which aims to clear a path towards ending homelessness altogether.

Unfortunately, William and his brother Harry have not been on speaking terms for many months.

Things quickly devolved after the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to Southern California. After that, the Sussex couple went on to make many explosive revelations during TV interviews, on their Netflix docuseries, and in Harry's memoir Spare. William is said to be very upset about all this, and therefore very rarely acknowledges Harry in public — except this once.