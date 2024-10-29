Prince William has spoken about Harry publicly for the first time in years

The brothers have been estranged for a long time now

Britain&#039;s Prince William (L) and Prince Harry speak after the Sovereign&#039;s Parade at Sandhurst Military Acadamy, 12 April 2006.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Prince William has mentioned his younger brother Prince Harry publicly for the first time in months — if not years.

The royal shout-out happened as part of the new ITV documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. Of course, it wasn't anywhere close to an admission that he missed Harry, or a comment on the revelations in Spare like many royal watchers might have wanted — but it was something at least.

"My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there," William explained on the documentary (via BBC News). "I must have been about 11, I think, probably, at the time. Maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before. And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."

Speaking of the late Princess Diana, William went on: "My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed, and having a laugh and joking with everyone.

"I remember at the time, kind of thinking, well, if everyone’s not got a home, they’re all going to be really sad. But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."

Following in Diana's footsteps, the Prince of Wales has long been extremely committed to combatting homelessness. He's a patron of The Passage as well as Centrepoint, has helped distribute the Big Issue on several occasions, and recently launched a royal programme called Homewards, which aims to clear a path towards ending homelessness altogether.

Homewards - YouTube Homewards - YouTube
Watch On

Unfortunately, William and his brother Harry have not been on speaking terms for many months.

Things quickly devolved after the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to Southern California. After that, the Sussex couple went on to make many explosive revelations during TV interviews, on their Netflix docuseries, and in Harry's memoir Spare. William is said to be very upset about all this, and therefore very rarely acknowledges Harry in public — except this once.

Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
