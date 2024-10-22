Since Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has relocated to the US where he now lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet. In the years since his departure, Harry has opened up about why he decided to leave the monarchy behind, and has detailed the breakdown of a number of familial relationships, including with his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles.

However, in recent months it has been reported that the royal stalemate could be coming to an end quite soon. As well as claims that people at the Palace are 'missing' Harry, royal experts now believe that the British public would welcome him back into the fold. Furthermore, it has been reported that Princess Kate is 'worried' about her brother-in-law, and has been reaching out to him in recent months. According to Bella, she was 'the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes', and she has vowed 'to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family'.

Now, a source has claimed to Closer Online that Kate has 'her finger on the pulse of the royal family', and wants to give Harry another chance to 'make amends'. They told the publication: "She's staying true to her word and refusing to give up on him but, at the same time, she's making it clear he needs to make more of a concerted effort. The fact that Harry’s been doing his own thing lately, instead of being joined at the hip with Meghan, has scored points with his family and Kate is seeing this as the perfect opportunity for him to strike while the iron’s hot."

They continued: "Despite all his faults, she still sees him as a little brother and she’s willing to forgive him. But if he wants his brother and father to forgive him, he'll need to do more."

The Palace has not yet commented.