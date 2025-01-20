Princess Kate is reportedly “the glue” between two key royal family members

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this season, with the mother of three making a triumphant return to duty following her cancer recovery.

The 43-year-old confirmed the news last week that she was in remission, explaining that she remains "focused on [her] recovery" and is "looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead".

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

As Princess Kate returns to her public-facing duties, she is also said to be playing a major role behind palace doors, with experts naming her the "peacemaker" of the family.

In fact, commentators have even gone so far as to call the Princess of Wales the "glue" between two high profile members of the Mountbatten-Windsors - King Charles and Prince William.

The "father and son don’t always see eye to eye", according to royal broadcaster Helena Chard, via The New York Post. And being King and next in line to the throne, there is reported to be some competition between the family members.

However, Princess Kate is known to have a very close bond with her father-in-law, particularly given their respective cancer recoveries this year, even being treated at the same hospital. And Prince William and Princess Kate are reported to have grown "closer than ever" to the monarch as a result.

"[The Princess of Wales] has always had a close relationship with Charles, but this has brought them so much closer,” a friend of the royal family reported via Vanity Fair. "Charles adores Kate and has so much respect for her and the courage she has shown in all of this."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"King Charles is extremely fond and proud of his daughter-in-law," added Chard recently of their relationship. "I believe he is one of her biggest fans."

She continued: "They share similar passions, and he recognizes her wow factor, empathy and resilience. She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III."

We will continue to update this story.