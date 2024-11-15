Why Prince William and Princess Kate are “closer than ever” to King Charles

The royal family has endured a difficult 2024, with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales suffering major health conditions.

King Charles revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer in February this year, with Princess Kate confirming her own cancer diagnosis the following month, after undergoing major abdominal surgery.

Both senior royal family members were forced to take a temporary break from duties to focus on their respective recoveries, with Prince William stepping up as heir to the throne. And while King Charles and Princess Kate have now completed treatment, and started their return to work, it continues to be a challenging year for the Mountbatten-Windsors.

"Honestly, it’s been dreadful," Prince William recently explained of his past year. "It’s probably been the hardest year in my life. Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

"But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal."

According to commentators, the royal family has come together over the difficulties of 2024, with Prince William and Princess Kate said to be “closer than ever” to King Charles.

King Charles and Princess Kate are said to have been in close contact during their respective treatments, with their hospital stays at the London Clinic even crossing over. And while the pair is reported to have always been fond of each other, they are said to have grown even closer over the past year.

“[The Princess of Wales] has always had a close relationship with Charles, but this has brought them so much closer,” a friend of the royal family reported via Vanity Fair. “Charles adores Kate and has so much respect for her and the courage she has shown in all of this.”

Prince William's relationship with King Charles is also reported to have improved, with the monarch depending on his eldest son more than ever this past year. And now, despite resuming his duties as King, the 76-year-old is reportedly involving Prince William more than ever, seeing him as an "ally" and "trusted sounding board".

We will continue to update this story.