Princess Eugenie has "found a stronger voice" in recent years, expert says
She's growing into her own
Princess Eugenie, much like Princess Kate, is truly stepping into her power these days.
The Princess, who turns 33 on Thursday, has taken on many worthy projects of her own in recent years — and one voice analyst believes this is reflected in how she speaks (which, of course, is one of the main ways that we all present to the world).
"The word that comes to mind when I hear Princess Eugenie’s voice is 'throaty,'" Christella Antoni told Express.
"It is very much a throat-placed voice, denoting some restraint and possible shyness."
Christella added: "In older interviews going back four or five years, the Princess’s voice sounds more husky and sometimes mildly croaky. This adds a layer of vulnerability to her sound."
The expert further explained that Eugenie's voice is a product of the environment she grew up in, and those she has found herself in as an adult as well.
"As applies to all people, Princess Eugenie’s voice will be influenced by a range of factors," she said.
"These include socio-economic class, voice use level and the sound of her parent’s voices."
We know that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are really close with their mother the Duchess of York, but there's also an objective resemblance there.
"One of the strongest voice influences indicated in Princess Eugenie’s low-pitch voice is the voice of her mother, Sarah Ferguson," Christella said.
"Her voice is also characterised by deeper vocal tones."
Apparently, though, Eugenie sounds different these days — which could have something to do with her gaining more confidence in herself.
"More recently, the Princess’s voice is displaying less of the huskiness of previous years," Christella explained.
"Perhaps her confidence has grown resulting in freer phonation.
"She campaigns on and frequently speaks out against the incredibly important topics of slavery and human trafficking.
"Could it be that by finding more purpose in life, she has also found a stronger voice?"
As for the royal's relationship with her mum, Sarah's Instagram post for her youngest daughter's birthday more than demonstrates how strong their bond is.
She shared the absolute sweetest throwback photo of Eugenie as a little girl, wearing a denim jacket, sunglasses, and a pink bow.
The Duchess wrote: "Happy Happiest of birthdays, my Eugenie .. Spring flowers always tells me the excitement of your birthday is soon and here we are. You are my magical beloved daughter and I am so proud of you. @princesseugenie"
A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
