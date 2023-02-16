Eugenie is 'endorsing' what Harry and Meghan have 'said about the royals'

Since Prince Harry's memoir (opens in new tab) was released at the start of the year, the royal family has declined to comment on any of the claims he has made. Throughout Spare, the Duke of Sussex discusses his tenuous relationships with his family, alleging that Prince William physically attacked him (opens in new tab) and that his father's office was responsible for leaking private stories to the media.

Not only has the Palace refused to comment, but the royals have avoided answering any questions posed to them by members of the public during royal engagements. Most recently, King Charles had an awkward response (opens in new tab) when someone asked him to 'bring Harry back', and William and Kate ignored a question about the memoir.

However, Princess Eugenie - who is known to be very close with Harry and Meghan - has reportedly 'broken royal ranks' by attending the Super Bowl with her cousin.

Eugenie and Harry were at the 2022 Super Bowl, and royal expert and biographer Duncan Larcombe has claimed that their public outing shows that the Princess is 'endorsing' the Sussexes following their decision to leave the royal family.

He told OK! magazine: "The royals have stayed quite consistent and firm when it comes to Harry and Meghan, as we’ve seen. Eugenie is breaking ranks from the rest of the royals by being seen so publicly to endorse Harry and Meghan in their new life.

"It endorses what they said about the royals. No other member of the family would be seen dead anywhere near Harry and Meghan.

"There are those that think that Eugenie is Harry’s only hope of him being brought back in should things not work out in paradise, so at least he is talking to someone in the Royal Family."

He added that Eugenie may be 'the only link he still has with his family'.

Eugenie was also the only royal to appear in the couple's Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, as she played with their son Archie on the beach.