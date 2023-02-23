Is Princess Eugenie enjoying a Californian reunion with Harry and Meghan?

Princess Eugenie was spotted at the Frieze Los Angeles VIP preview at Santa Monica Airport a few days ago.

It makes sense that Eugenie would attend an event like this one, since the royal has a day job in an art gallery in London.

With L.A. being under two hours' drive away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in Montecito, California, royal watchers are naturally wondering whether Eugenie took the opportunity to visit her cousin and his wife, with whom she is close.

Express reports that Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank travelled with her to the U.S.

This comes after rumours emerged that Eugenie and Jack are thinking of moving to Southern California to be close to Harry and Meghan, with Harry allegedly sending them home listings to consider for their potential move.

Royal expert Nick Ede told Express: "Jack does really well in business, and he's a great guy. I think having them over there is going to be fantastic.

"Prince Harry is great friends with them, and Meghan is as well. I think sightings of Eugenie (in L.A. and Hollywood) will be great.

"She is great friends as well with the Branson family, Holly and the father, and the whole family."

Nick concluded: "I think it will only be a good thing for the Royal Family and it will also be a great thing for Harry and Megan as well."

Princess Eugenie recently appeared in the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, in which she was seen sweetly playing with little Archie on a Californian beach.

Last year, she and Harry also attended the Super Bowl together, proving that she would adapt quite easily to the American lifestyle if she went through with the move after all.

Eugenie and Jack are already parents to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born in 2021, and are expecting their second child together.

Eugenie took to Instagram in January, announcing: "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Big things coming!