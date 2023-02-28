If Princess Eugenie moved to the U.S., it would be "a blip on the radar," royal expert says

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the U.K. and their royal duties behind, it shook the Royal Family and many royal supporters.

Now, in recent weeks, rumours have been spreading about Princess Eugenie and her family possibly moving to the U.S. to be closer to the Sussexes, with whom they are good friends.

But for one royal expert, such a move wouldn't come close to causing the upset that Harry and Meghan did when leaving.

"Eugenie is now the niece of the King, no longer the granddaughter of the Queen," royal historian Marlene Koenig told Express.

"She is HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank, official style but she lives a more private life.

"She has no office at the Palace or official duties.

"A move to the U.S., which would surprise me, would be a blip on the radar."

Marlene also explained that she doesn't think we should compare this potential move to the Sussexes' in 2020.

"There is no comparison," she said.

"Eugenie does not use her title in her working career.

"She is listed as Eugenie York on LinkedIn and on the Hauser and Wirth [the art gallery where she works as a director] website.

"Most Americans have no idea who Princess Eugenie is and there would be limited coverage.

"Unlike the Sussexes, she has never had an official role within the Royal Family."

Sources have claimed that Eugenie and her husband Jack are considering moving to California, with Prince Harry allegedly sending them home listings to peruse, which royal expert Nick Ede thought was a great idea.

"I think having them over there is going to be fantastic," he previously told Express.

"Prince Harry is great friends with them, and Meghan is as well. I think sightings of Eugenie (in L.A. and Hollywood) will be great.

Nick added: "I think it will only be a good thing for the Royal Family and it will also be a great thing for Harry and Meghan as well."

Eugenie and Jack share son August, 2, and announced they are expecting their second child back in January.