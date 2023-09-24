Princess Eugenie confirms exciting project for later this year

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie has had a busy few weeks recently, as she recently attended the Vogue World extravaganza this month, but now she has even bigger projects to tend to.

The 33-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew - has revealed she will be bringing back her podcast, Floodlight, for a second series this year.

Eugenie - who has August and Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank - co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with her close friend, Julia de Boinville, back in 2017, and as part of the project they launched a podcast series in April 2022.

Fans have been waiting in anticipation for over a year for the podcast to return, and now the wait is over and we finally have a release date.

Julia and Eugenie released a video confirming they will join forces once again to release the second instalment of the podcast on October 18th, which will coincide with Anti-Slavery day.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Julia said: "It's been something we’ve been working on for a long long time. We are so proud of the guests we have this season. A lot of very powerful women, which is always great, we have sports stars, charity leaders, musicians."

Eugenie added: "Join us on Anti-Slavery Day, which is the 18th of October, when season two has dropped. We’re doing our first episode with our former Prime Minister Theresa May, which is so exciting."

The Floodlight podcast has seen big names sit down with the duo, including Dame Emma Thompson, and they have teased the former British Prime Minister, Theresa May, will be the guest in the hot seat for their first episode of the second series.

However, they have remained tight lipped over who else will be talking with them in future episodes.

The Floodlight podcast aims to raise awareness around modern slavery, and ways to make a difference on the matter, which impacts an estimated 50 million people.

Writing on the Anti Slavery Collective website, it states their mission is to "to connect abolitionists through roundtables, events and social media so that we can unite, educate and activate."

"We encourage law enforcement agencies, policy makers, journalists, academics, NGOs, companies, individuals, and survivors to collaborate and share ideas on how we can fight human trafficking."