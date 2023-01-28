What does Princess Eugenie's pregnancy mean for the royal line of succession?

Princess Eugenie announced on Instagram earlier this week she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child together. (opens in new tab)

The couple currently have son August Brooksbank together, who is about to turn two on 9 February.

But with the arrival of a second child could it see the line of succession reordered once again? We think so.

When Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away from old age (opens in new tab) in September last year, the line of succession started to move around.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, ascended the throne, and is now recognised as King Charles III (opens in new tab), while Prince William - who is second in line to be heir to the throne - and the Duchess of Cambridge assumed the Prince and Princess of Wales titles.

Eugenie is now 11th in line to the throne, while her son is now 12th in line.

The arrival of her second child will mean a shift once more, as the 32-year-old royal's new baby will assume the 13th position in the line of succession.

But this addition means royal relatives behind Eugenie and her children, will be pushed a little further behind in the rankings to assume the throne.

One being Prince Edward, who will then drop to 14th place to the throne, followed by the Earl of Wessex and Countess of Wessex's son Viscount Severn, and daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor in 16th place.

Princess Anne, also known as Princess Royal, will fall to 17th in line, while her son Peter Philips and his two children Savannah and Isla Philips.

In 21st position Zara Tindall, followed by her three children with husband Mike Tindall, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

However, if there are any new arrivals then the lineage could change once again.

Eugenie announced the exciting news on social media by sharing the most precious photo of her August hugging her and kissing her belly, with both mum and little boy wearing beanies to ward off the winter chill.

The duo posed for the picture outside, on what some may assume was during a family country walk.

Eugenie captioned the photo: "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," adding that it was captured "by Jack."

Royal fans quickly took to the comments to congratulate the expecting parents. One person wrote: "What wonderful news!! And as for this pic…. It’s everything"

Another person said: "Congratulations to Princess Eugenie, Jack and August!!"

Eugenie and Jack were married in October 2018, just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. Both couples tied the knot in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.