Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly never consulted about new Princess Diana documentary, claims expert

They're not happy

A new documentary is set for release on Channel 4 about the late Princess Diana‘s death.

However, her children Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly not happy about the production, as they were kept “in the dark” about the project, and have not seen a preview of the programme in advance of it airing.

The Channel 4 documentary is tipped to explore the police investigations, as well as the conspiracy theories surrounding the passing of Diana in 1997.

The production will be a four-part series titled Investigating Diana: Death in Paris, and in the episodes it will explore the dual inquiries carried out at the time of the incident by the French Brigade Criminelle in 1997, and the second investigation by the Metropolitan Police in 2004.

According to The Telegraph, the series will be “gripping and forensic police procedural” and will show “how powerful individuals, the press and the internet created and fuelled conspiracy theories that overwhelmed facts and called into question the very nature of truth”.

The new series will also include interviews with detectives, which in some cases may mark the first ever time they have spoken publicly about the tragic ordeal.

The insider continued to share with the publication details on the show, which will address “insatiable demand for answers, which fuelled unprecedented press interest and the proliferation of online chatrooms, where speculation on the ‘real cause’ of Diana’s death became one of the first viral sensations of the early internet”.

The production will be directed by Will Jessop and Barnaby Pell, and made by Sandpaper Films, who also created Diana, 7 Days.

A spokesperson from Sandpaper Films has insisted this is a “really important series to make”.

Henry Singer explained: “This was a really important series to make — not only because we hope it will lay to rest the conspiracy theories that continue to obscure the truth of what happened in the Alma tunnel that night — but because the story is a window into the world today, where conspiracy theories no longer reside in the dark corners of the internet but have gone mainstream and are actually pushed by people in positions of real power.”

While Channel 4 representative, Shaminder Nahal, echoed this sentiment, and added: “This utterly compelling series explores in forensic detail what happened in the investigations following the death of Princess Diana – what it was like for the detectives working on a huge global news story that was not just a tragedy for the families involved, but a massive internet phenomenon too.

“In the end, the series asks profound questions about ourselves as a society and the nature of truth.”