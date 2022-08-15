Princess Anne celebrates 72nd birthday – and is flooded with sweet tributes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Happy Birthday Princess Anne!

Princess Anne celebrates her 72nd birthday today – 15 August.

The Princess Royal may remain quiet about her special day, but her royal relatives, in particular her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who has taken to social media to share her well wishes.

On the royal Family’s official Twitter account a picture of Princess Anne smiling was shared, alongside the caption: “Wishing The Princess Royal a happy birthday today!”

The post has received over 5,000 likes on the online platform within just a few hours.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have also shared their love and well wishes to Princess Anne.

Writing on the the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account, they shared: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today!”

HRH, Princess Anne, has also been flooded with birthday love from the Sea Cadets, as she is an Admiral for the national youth charity, which is a title her grandfather King George VI, first took on.

The organisation shared a photo of Anne in the uniform smiling at fellow cadets on Twitter. The post read: “We would like to wish our Admiral of the Sea Cadets Corps a Happy Birthday! Thank you for your service and commitment our organisation.”

Separate fan pages have also thrown their support behind Princess Anne on her special day.

Anne is the only daughter of Her Majesty and her late husband Prince Philip – who tragically passed away in April 2021 – and grew up with three brothers, Prince Andrew the Duke of York, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, and Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex.

Anne has two children Zara Tindall – who is married to former England rugby ace Mike Tindall – and Peter Phillips, with ex-partner Mark Phillips, and has five grandchildren Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall, as well as Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips.

Anne was married to Mark in 1973, but they separated 16 years later, and officially divorced in 1992.

She then went on to find love with husband Sir Timothy Laurence, who she has boasted an impressive 30 years of marriage.