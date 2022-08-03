Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A royal bargain.

All eyes were on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge yesterday as they attended the Commonwealth Games. Kate Middleton opted for an all-white power suit by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, however it was another outfit that stole the show.

Princess Charlotte joined her parents for the exciting day out, wearing the sweetest blue dress by Rachel Riley. The best news? It’s only £39.

If you’ve read our guide to the clothes brands that the royal children love, you’ll know that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been spotted in this brand before.

Navy Breton Striped Jersey Dress, £39 | Rachel Riley

A versatile dress, essential to any little girl’s summer wardrobe, in soft jersey with a classic navy and ivory Breton stripe. The signature peter pan collar with a lace trimmed edge adds a little something extra. View Deal

We suspect that this dress will sell out in no time, so we’ve scoured the internet for lots of stylish alternatives. Just keep on scrolling…

Get the look: Princess Charlotte’s blue and white striped dress:

Pure Cotton Striped Dress, £8 | Marks and Spencer

Refresh your little one’s partywear wardrobe with this nautical-inspired striped dress, made from soft pure cotton. It is designed in M&S’s comfortable regular fit. View Deal

Striped Short Sleeve Sailor Dress, £19 | JoJo Maman Bebe

This dress is a sweet celebration of the brand’s much-loved stripes. Soft and breathable cotton has been given a nautical makeover, complete with a stunning sailor collar. View Deal

Cotton Dress, £12.99 | H&M

For something slightly different, we love this H&M number. Pair with white sandals and a matching white cardigan for a classic summer look. View Deal