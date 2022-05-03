Prince William and Kate Middleton advised to take a ‘step back’ to reevaluate royal tour actions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came under fire after their recent royal tour.

Prince William and Kate Middleton embarked on an eight-day tour back in March, which saw them visit the three countries in the Commonwealth nations, including Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

However, the couple – who have Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together – received backlash when they were pictured driving in a vintage Land Rover in Jamaica, which the Queen did over 50 years ago.

As a result royal expert believes the duo, who are next in line to the throne, should assess their actions if they want to be viewed as “modern royals”.

Royal Editor Russell Myers told 9News: “People I’m speaking to are saying that they want to go and do things totally different for the monarchy. I think that will be the first thing on their chart sheet when they look at the way the tour went in the Caribbean.

“Because when you look at them riding on an open-top Land Rover that the Queen used 60 years ago, and this was one of the major sticking points in the tour, that people thought this was a throwback to colonial past, it was tone-deaf, it really did hurt people within the country.

“William and Kate weren’t really alive to sentiments not only in the country but around the world.”

Myers believes actions speak louder than words, and William, 39, and 40-year-old Duchess Catherine, should be “more in tune” with people’s feelings.

He went on: “I think they need to go back to basics, they need to look at themselves and say, ‘if we want to be modern royals, where do we stand within not only the monarchy but around the world?

“And where does that leave us in terms of the projects we want to do?’

“I think they just need to possibly take a step back sometimes and be a bit more in tune with feelings.

“Because that’s what they’re always telling us, that they are the modern royals but the proof is in the pudding sometimes.”