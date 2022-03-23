Apparently, Princess Charlotte already has “very expensive taste” 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She's got a particular obsession with sunglasses, and who can blame her

This week, royal fans haven’t stopped talking about Kate Middleton’s stunning outfits during her royal tour of the Caribbean. From a magenta gown to a bold summer dress in the colours of the Belize flag, it feels like every look has been iconic.

With such a stylish mum, it’s no wonder Princess Charlotte is turning out to be a budding fashion queen. According to a royal expert, she is “obsessed” with Kate’s sunglasses.

Speaking to Life & Style, the expert said: “When Kate can’t find a pair, they’ll often be found in Charlotte’s bedroom. Charlotte already has a little collection of high street kids sunglasses at home.”

They added that Charlotte also has “incredibly expensive taste”.

Apparently, when Kate bought her daughter a Disney tiara it didn’t go down well. “She prefers the real deal and had Kate promise to give it to her in the future,” said the expert.

Six-year-old Charlotte is known for her sassy ways, but we expect she also just wants to copy her mum. As royal fans have spotted from photographs, she’s already started imitating one of Kate’s mannerisms.

The mother daughter duo are also known for wearing strikingly similar coats.

“Kate’s look has been carefully curated,” royal stylist Lucas Armitage told Fabulous, to “display poise and a royal chic-ness many try to imitate.”

He continued: “It makes sense that Kate would pass on some style tips to her daughter.”

However, Charlotte has started to become a style icon in her own right. The £59 floral Rachel Riley dress she wore in her sixth birthday photoshoot sold out soon after the photos were published.

“It was such a treat to see Princess Charlotte wearing our button front floral dress to mark her sixth birthday! She looks so happy in the picture,” Riley told Vanity Fair. “We look forward to seeing Princess Charlotte’s style develop as she continues to grow and mature and we have no doubt she will become as much of a style icon as her mother is.”

We couldn’t agree more.