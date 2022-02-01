The adorable way Princess Charlotte copies her mum, Kate Middleton 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Whether it’s raiding their mum’s wardrobe or nursing their toys, kids love to copy their parents. Of course, royal children are no different, and fans have spotted that Princess Charlotte has picked up a sweet mannerism from her mum, Kate Middleton.

Last year, Kate was seen playing with her ponytail as she spoke to teaching staff during a virtual engagement.

It seems that Charlotte has picked up the same habit. As a royal fan pointed out on TikTok, via the account royalfancams, the Princess was photographed twisting her own ponytail nervously on her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in 2019.

The Princess might copy her mum’s mannerisms, but one of her favourite hobbies — horse riding — is inspired by her grandmother the Queen.

Her Majesty is famously passionate about horses. As well as breeding top class racehorses, the Queen has worked to preserve pony breeds native to Britain.

Kate has previously spoken about Charlotte taking up riding lessons and is apparently very supportive of her hobby. “She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to champion and encourage it,” said Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker, after meeting the Duchess during an official engagement.

Some people believe that Charlotte even looks like the spitting image of the Queen when she was a little girl. What do you think? Who does the Princess remind you of more — her mum or her grandmother?