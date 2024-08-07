Prince William is reportedly 'spitting mad' about Harry's latest comments

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been far from ideal for years now, but some recent comments the Duke of Sussex made have apparently further incensed the Prince of Wales.

As you may know, Harry recently sat down to be interviewed as part of the new documentary Tabloids on Trial — which follows his and other public figures' ongoing legal battle with the tabloid press. Harry has been embroiled in several trials over the years, in which he's alleged that certain UK media companies have breached his privacy via practices such as phone tapping. Speaking about it all on the documentary, Harry explained that it's not just him who's suffered from this kind of media attention: he said his mum Princess Diana had similar experiences.

"There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked," Harry said. "And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid."

One source who spoke to the Australian magazine New Idea claimed that William was really angry that Harry had brought this up in the doc. The source claimed (via OK!): "William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again. He's so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death. Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified. William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good."

The two brothers have reportedly not spoken in months, with William not making time to see Harry when he was last in the UK this past May. Their father, King Charles, also reportedly refused to meet with his youngest son at the time.

The Palace has not yet commented.