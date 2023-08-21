King Charles set to meet for 'peace talks' with Prince Harry, but Meghan won't be there 

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles III and Prince Harry are reportedly planning 'peace talks' following the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare which initially left Charles 'frustrated' with his son.

The estranged royals could make amends once and for all as their schedules are said to marry up in the coming weeks.

Harry is tipped to return to Europe for the Invictus Games next month, which will be held in Germany. According to reports, he is expected to travel back to his home in Montecito, California via London.

At the same time, the royal family are said to be returning from Balmoral to capital.

The King will be in London for a brief period before he embarks on his rescheduled trip to France, which is due to take place on 20th September.

With a window of opportunity to meet in the UK, there is growing speculation that they may have time to discuss their relationship.

An insider told OK! Online that royal staff are reportedly on hand to plan the meeting.

However, Meghan Markleis not expected to attend, according to a source close to the royal family.

The insider told the magazine: "King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September, which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Düsseldorf.

"The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20th so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak."

Though the alleged meet up may be the first time Harry and his 74-year-old father sit down for a heart to heart, it will not necessarily be the first time they have seen each other since Spare was released.

Harry attended the King's Coronation in May without his wife and two children, Archie and Lilibet, but swiftly flew back to America once the ceremony finished, which left no time for a face to face conversation with Charles.

The Palace has not yet commented.