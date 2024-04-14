Prince Harry is reportedly "eager to return to London" to support the royal family

The royal family is facing what experts are calling the "biggest crisis" in recent years, with both King Charles and the Princess of Wales diagnosed with major health conditions in the past few months.

King Charles confirmed the news that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, and the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in March. And with both senior members of the fold undergoing treatment for their respective conditions, they have been forced to take a step back from royal duties to focus on their recoveries.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," the Princess of Wales explained in her unprecedented message, telling those affected by cancer around the world, "You are not alone".

With a slimmed-down working monarchy in place, Prince William has been forced to step up as the heir to the throne, with experts explaining that he is carrying the weight of the monarchy on his shoulders.

As less senior members of the royal family, from Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been stepping up to help, experts have predicted that we could see a return from Prince Harry.

In fact, some experts think that Prince Harry could return as a part-time royal to take some of the weight from his brother's shoulders, while Princess Kate and King Charles recover.

Prince Harry will be returning to the UK in May to celebrate the 10-year-anniversary of the Invictus Games, and according to royal experts he is "eager to return to London" to support his family amid the royal health crisis.

"He's eager to return to London and help take up some of the slack now that the medical issues of the King and the Princess of Wales have thrown the monarchy into a state of crisis," explained Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, in an interview with HELLO! Canada. "If they could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get."

We will continue to update this story.