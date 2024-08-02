Prince Harry feels guilt over Meghan Markle giving up her “carefree life” for him

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And since their 2020 departure from royal life and subsequent relocation to Montecito, California, they have been thrown even more into the spotlight.

Yes, from their recent Invictus Games tour of Nigeria to the launch of Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand, the Duke and Duchess are more talked about than ever. And with the eyes of the world upon them - and the pressures that come along with it, the Sussex couple has lost a significant amount of freedom.

This is something that royal commentators opened up about this week, with a source telling OK! magazine that the Duchess of Sussex misses elements of her pre-royal life.

"Meghan has made no secret of how much she misses her carefree life when she was an actress," the source told the outlet. "While she'd never change what she has with Harry and the kids, there is a big part of her that she wishes she could just get her old life back.

"She loved being in Suits and all the opportunities it gave her," the source continued. "She'd get invited to all the exclusive events and get to hang out with Hollywood A-listers but there was so much less scrutiny and attention and there was no pressure on her."

This is reported to be a great source of guilt for Prince Harry, with the source emphasising his awareness at Meghan Markle's sacrifice to be with him.

"Harry often feels guilty for Meghan having to give up on her dream life," the source went on to explain. "And he knows how much she sacrificed to marry him and have a family with him, so he will support her no matter what."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We will continue to update this story.