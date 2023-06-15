Princess Eugenie's baby Ernest has already been given an adorable nickname

For curious royal fans, the fact that Sarah Ferguson now has her own podcast may feel like a massive stroke of luck: the Duchess of York is known for being incredibly candid when speaking about royal life and her family, and now she's revealing lovely tidbits on a regular basis.

For her latest trick, Fergie let her Tea Talks podcast audience in on a little secret: what her latest little grandchild Ernest is already being nicknamed.

"So my grandchildren had the most incredible weekend," she explained (via Hello!).

"I was very lucky. I had everybody in. I had Edo and Beatrice and Jack and Eugenie and August and new Ernest. Well, Ernie." Oh, Ernie!!!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank recently revealed that they had welcomed their second child, a boy named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on 30th May.

Writing about their baby on Instagram, the couple said: "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

"Augie is loving being a big brother already."

The couple are also parents to August, 2.

Meanwhile, Eugenie's older sister Beatrice and her husband share daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, while Edoardo also has a son named Wolfie from a previous relationship.

Speaking on her podcast previously, Sarah had already opened up about how loved Ernest is already.

"He's a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Of course, everybody says that. Of course, he is. Doting granny — doting GG," she said.

"He’s done very, very well."

She also revealed how touched she was that Ernest was given the name "Ronnie" as a tribute to her own late father, Ronald Brooksbank.

"When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they had put my dad in there," Sarah said. "It was so kind, I thought. It made me cry."

We seriously love witnessing how close the members of this little family are to one another. It's so sweet!