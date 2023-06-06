The sweet meaning behind Princess Eugenie's newborn son's name

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced the happy news on Monday that they had welcomed their second child.

Writing on Instagram alongside two beautiful photos of the baby, Eugenie said: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs."

The first photo was a close-up of baby Ernest in his cot, while the second was a wider shot of their eldest son August, 2, tenderly placing his hand on his brother's head. Eugenie said: "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

But Ernest isn't a particularly popular name for babies in 2023, with Nameberry placing it at #291 of the baby names that are most consulted on its website, so you may be wondering where that somewhat unusual choice came from.

Don't worry — Eugenie made sure to explain that, too, saying: "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

When the Princess mentions "his great great great Grandfather George," she is referring to George V, who was Elizabeth II's grandfather, per the Mirror. And while the middle name George itself may be a nod to George V, it's actually the name Ernest that was inspired by the erstwhile monarch. Indeed, he was christened George Frederick Ernest Albert.

Meanwhile, the name George is a tribute to George Brooksbank, Jack's dad — who sadly passed away in 2021 — and the name Ronnie is a nod to Ronald Ferguson, the Duchess of York's late father — who was famously a polo manager to Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

Of course, royals have a habit of naming their children after their ancestors — with August himself having been named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank after the late Prince Philip.

Still, it may be a common practice, but it doesn't make it any less touching. Welcome to the world, little Ernie!