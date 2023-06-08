Why Sarah Ferguson cried after learning Princess Eugenie's son's name
Now we're crying too...
Sarah Ferguson is already in love with her brand new grandson.
As you probably already know, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second child together on 30 May, a son named Ernest. Their eldest, August, is two years old.
Speaking on her new Tea Talks podcast, the Duchess of York said: "He's a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Of course, everybody says that. Of course, he is. Doting granny — doting GG" (via the Mirror).
She added: "He’s done very, very well."
The baby boy was named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, with Ronnie being a reference to Sarah's late father, Ronald Ferguson.
"When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they had put my dad in there," Sarah revealed. "It was so kind, I thought. It made me cry."
Awww!!!
The Duchess added that she wasn't allowed to give away much information about baby Ernest, with Eugenie having given her a few guidelines to maintain the family's privacy.
"She said that I was allowed to say — well, I have to be very careful. I get so proud," Sarah explained.
The little boy was named Ernest after his great great great grandpa, King George V, who had Ernest as one of his middle names. His first middle name is a tribute to his grandpa George, Jack's dad, who sadly died in 2021. And, as mentioned, Ronnie is a tribute to Eugenie's grandpa.
This is Sarah's third grandchild: she's a "doting granny" to August and Ernest of course, but also to her other daughter Princess Beatrice's only child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who was born in September 2021.
Sarah is also a step-grandma to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's older son Wolfie, who was born in 2016. Edo shares Wolfie with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.
The Duchess was formerly married to Prince Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York. The two still live together despite being separated.
