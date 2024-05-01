Prince William just shared a new update about Kate and the children

The Prince of Wales returned to work in April after taking some time away from public duties. Following the Princess of Wales' video message on 22nd March explaining that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, the Palace confirmed that William would be taking some time off to be with his family. William and Kate did not attend the annual Easter service just a couple of weeks later, and Kate is reportedly recovering privately at their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

According to a royal insider, the couple's three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - are adapting to 'new home rules' while Kate recovers, and William has been on hand to support and care for his wife, promising members of the public that he is 'looking after' her.

This week, William visited Seaham and Newcastle as part of his royal schedule. The Prince was in Seaham to visit an organisation known as Low Carbon Materials which has been nominated for his prestigious Earthshot Prize, before heading to Newcastle to officially open James' Place, a suicide prevention centre in the city which provides treatment and support for young men who are struggling with their mental health.

During his trip, members of the public waited outside for the Prince and offered their well wishes for him and his family. One person who spoke to William asked him: "Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?"

William has not spoken about his wife's recovery in an official capacity, but has been open with royal fans and members of the public who have asked about Kate and their three young children.

In response to the question, William replied (as per InStyle): "All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well."

Throughout the day, William was also given flowers for the Princess as crowds gathered to show their support. Experts have claimed that we are witnessing William's 'dry run' as King, given that he has also taken on more responsibility in recent months following Kate's health battle as well as King Charles' cancer diagnosis. The monarch took some time off from public-facing duties when he started his treatment, but last week Charles announced that he would be resuming his in-person events and engagements.