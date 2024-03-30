Prince William is "now more than ever focused on ensuring" his wife's privacy

The Princess of Wales announced the news this month that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

Confirming the news in a rare public update on her health, the 42-year-old mother of three explained that "it had been an incredibly tough couple of months for [the] entire family."

"[The diagnosis] of course came as a huge shock", Kate stated in the video, explaining how she and Prince William had been doing everything they can "to process and manage this privately for the sake of [their] young family."

"As you can imagine, this has taken time," she continued. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

And while the Princess of Wales stressed that she is "well" and getting better every day, she also asked for privacy, taking a step back from royal duties as she recovers.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales went on to state. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

This is something that according to sources Prince William is completely focused on, with him reported to be more determined than ever to ensure his wife's privacy during her recovery.

"William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January", a palace source reportedly told PEOPLE after her announcement. "Now more than ever, he's focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared."

We will continue to update this story.