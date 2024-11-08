Prince William gave a rare personal update on the 'hardest year of his life'

Prince William was in South Africa this week to promote the Earthshot prize, an initiative he set up in 2021. The organisation awards financial prizes to those working on important environmental projects, and the annual ceremony was held in Cape Town on Wednesday evening.

During his time in South Africa, William met with volunteers at the National Sea Rescue Institute and also spent time with wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steven Irwin. But at the end of his trip, William spoke to journalists about the personal challenges and difficulties he has faced this year in the wake of his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, both receiving cancer diagnosis' around the same time.

Speaking to journalists about his 'brutal' year, William was surprisingly open, stating: "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal."

In February, King Charles confirmed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and in March Kate told the public that she was also undergoing chemotherapy, as cancer had been found during abdominal surgery. In September, the Princess of Wales shared that she has completed her treatment and while the King returned to work fairly soon after his diagnosis, the Palace has not shared updates about his health or recovery since April.

Kate has quietly returned to work in recent weeks, and it was thought that the public would not see her taking on royal engagements until she hosts her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey next month. However, the Palace confirmed that the Princess will be attending two Remembrance events this weekend - the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, and the Sunday service at the Cenotaph.