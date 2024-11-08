Prince William gave a rare personal update on the 'hardest year of his life'
Prince William
Prince William was in South Africa this week to promote the Earthshot prize, an initiative he set up in 2021. The organisation awards financial prizes to those working on important environmental projects, and the annual ceremony was held in Cape Town on Wednesday evening.
During his time in South Africa, William met with volunteers at the National Sea Rescue Institute and also spent time with wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steven Irwin. But at the end of his trip, William spoke to journalists about the personal challenges and difficulties he has faced this year in the wake of his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, both receiving cancer diagnosis' around the same time.
Speaking to journalists about his 'brutal' year, William was surprisingly open, stating: "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal."
In February, King Charles confirmed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and in March Kate told the public that she was also undergoing chemotherapy, as cancer had been found during abdominal surgery. In September, the Princess of Wales shared that she has completed her treatment and while the King returned to work fairly soon after his diagnosis, the Palace has not shared updates about his health or recovery since April.
Kate has quietly returned to work in recent weeks, and it was thought that the public would not see her taking on royal engagements until she hosts her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey next month. However, the Palace confirmed that the Princess will be attending two Remembrance events this weekend - the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, and the Sunday service at the Cenotaph.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Keen to shop with a conscience this Christmas? 38 ethical gifts our Editors recommend
Take a considered approach this holiday season.
By Ally Head
-
Andrea's It List: Timeless wardrobe staples
Our Editor-In-Chief, Andrea Thompson, reveals the investment pieces she has on rotation
By Andrea Thompson
-
Yes, Black Friday beauty deals have started already—these are the ones actually worth shopping right now
The Black Friday beauty deals for 2024 are in full swing
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Why Princess Kate is 'heartbroken' over 'changes' in Prince William
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The surprising royal family members who remain close with both William and Harry
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princess Kate was 'given a blessing' that Diana was denied
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William has spoken about Harry publicly for the first time in years
The brothers have been estranged for a long time now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princess Kate gave William an ultimatum after he 'humiliated' her
She wasn't pleased with him
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate's missing engagement ring is a 'subtle nod' to relationship with William
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Meghan Markle just took a leaf out of Kate's royal book with latest move, says expert
Kate 'continues to inspire Meghan Markle'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate was 'right' about key detail in the Harry and William fallout
By Jadie Troy-Pryde