Princess Kate's return to work is reportedly dependent on one factor

The Princess of Wales has been taking a step back from public duties as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, confirming the news in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family,” Kate Middleton explained in a televised update on her health, telling everyone whose lives have been affected by cancer, “you are not alone”.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the Princess of Wales continued. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

The 42-year-old is not expected to return to public duties in a hurry, with King Charles reportedly insistent that she only comes back when she is ready.

According to recent reports however, it is not only up to the Princess of Wales, with the royal reportedly awaiting the green light from her doctors.

“We have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” a royal aide has reported, via MailOnline. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors."

“The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team", a spokesperson for the Palace has also said earlier this year. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will officially return to her public duties, but according to sources via PEOPLE, she is expected to return stronger than ever when she does.

“[The royal family] is vulnerable at the moment, and there will be an even greater appreciation that they are human beings with frailties like the rest of us,” a former palace aide told the publication earlier this year. “They are so dedicated to their roles. I think you will find when Kate makes a full recovery, she will come back even more passionate.”

We will continue to update this story.