Prince William's latest parenting move is a sweet nod to Princess Diana

Prince William has taken the lessons he learned from Princess Diana in his stride. The Prince of Wales is reportedly planning to follow in his late mum's footsteps in the coming months, by bringing his children along to visit a homelessness centre as part of his charitable work, as reported by Hello!.

If the reports are correct, William will invite Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, along to see firsthand the work that can be done to help those experiencing homelessness in the UK. Poignantly, when William and his brother Prince Harry were children, Diana taught them about homelessness, and famously brought them along to visit charity The Passage — which William is a royal patron for to this day.

Writing in the Big Issue in 2022, William had already expressed his desire to involve his three children in his work towards ending homelessness. He said: "In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need — just as my mother did for me."

In the magazine, he also explained the importance of sharing the stories of people impacted by homelessness. He wrote: "While I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling. I plan to do that now I’m turning forty, even more than I have in the past."

Fighting homelessness has always been an issue close to William's heart, but he's focusing on it even more at the moment, as he recently celebrated the first anniversary of his project Homewards — which is working to end homelessness from six locations around the UK. The royal has also just announced an upcoming documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.