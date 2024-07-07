Prince William is releasing his own two-part documentary and we cannot wait

The Wales family is the most talked about in the world, front and centre after having returned to the spotlight last month.

The Princess of Wales has been recovering privately in Windsor following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, making her return to public life at June’s Trooping the Colour parade .

With the family of five now working towards a more permanent return, excitement is building around what we can expect to come from the Prince and Princess - from public appearances and rumoured house moves to charity work.

It was the Prince of Wales who made headlines this week, with reports that the future King is starring in an upcoming documentary about homelessness - a cause that means a great deal to him.

The two-part documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will air this autumn on ITV, coming in two one hour episodes. And fronted by the future King, it will follow his work on Homewards, a five year project that he launched last year to eradicate homelessness across the UK.

The documentary, directed by Bafta-winning Leo Burley, will reportedly go behind the scenes of the Homewards project's first year, looking at what has been achieved, and what can be done going forwards, with several high profile names expected to feature.

"Over the past year we have spent time following Prince William and The Royal Foundation through the first year of the Homewards programme," explained Leo Burley of the upcoming project.

"We've heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness," he continued. "From street homelessness in Newport, to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield, and youth homelessness in Aberdeen, the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home.

"Everyone we've filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK's homelessness crisis."

"We know that television has the power to change hearts and minds," added Amanda Berry, CEO of the Royal Foundation. "Homelessness can seem like it is hard to prevent but by sharing the realities of people's experiences and those who are coming together to support them, we can inspire action."

We will continue to update this story.