Prince William and Kate Middleton have been teaching their children about homelessness

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and while Prince William and Kate Middleton spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, whether it’s Prince George’s sweet nickname, Princess Charlotte’s Christmas list or Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make headlines.

It’s how the Duke and Duchess are raising their children however that makes the most news.

Kate and William have always explained how they want their children to have as much of a normal childhood as possible, and from running errands to shopping for Halloween costumes in Sainsbury’s, they’ve got it down.

But the royal couple also want to teach their children some important life lessons and world issues.

Prince William explained last month how he is teaching Prince George about feminism, and it emerged this weekend that the Duke and Duchess have started teaching their children about homelessness.

‘My mother knew what she was doing with it,’ Prince William told Mary Berry during their TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas, airing tonight. ‘She realised that it was very important when you grow up – especially in the life that we grew up – that you realise that life happens beyond palace walls, and that you see real people struggling with real issues.’

When asked if he talked about homelessness with his children, William continued: ’Absolutely, and on the school run – I know it sounds a little bit contrite – but on the school run already, bear in mind six and four, whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain. And they are all very interested. They are like: “Why can’t they go home?”’

A Berry Royal Christmas airs on Monday at 8.30pm on BBC One.