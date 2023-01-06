Prince Harry recalls Kate and William's initial reaction to him dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world. This has been particularly true this past year, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex breaking their silence about their 2021 departure from the royal family, and the subsequent rumours of fallouts and feuds with the Mountbatten-Windsors.

The couple's recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, went into detail about their accounts of what happened behind closed doors, speaking out about their relationships with the rest of the royal family during and since their step back from royal life.

This week, it is Prince Harry that has made particular headlines, with his memoir, Spare, set for release next Tuesday. And after leaked bombshell revelations on what we can expect, pre-orders for the book have reportedly gone up by 226%.

The book is rumoured to have a particular focus on Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship, with the two brothers' fallout dominating the headlines these past few years.

One anecdote that is reported to be in the upcoming release surrounds Prince William and Princess Kate's initial reaction to Harry's relationship with Meghan - then a famous actress.

Spare reportedly states that William and Kate were big fans of TV show Suits ahead of the first date, and knew exactly who Meghan was.

“Their mouths fell open,” Harry reportedly writes about breaking the news to them of who he was dating, after swearing them to secrecy.

“They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said, ‘Fuck off?’”

Prince Harry went on to explain: "They were regular – nay, religious – viewers of Suits.”

Going on to recall telling them a “heavily redacted” version of his and Meghan's relationship, Harry reportedly wrote: “I just didn’t want to give away too much."

While there was excitement about the foursome meeting, Prince Harry's memoir reportedly alleges that Prince William was to quick to issue him with a warning about going to fast.

“He still said to slow down,” the memoir reportedly reads. “She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen.”

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is set for release on 10 January 2023.

We will continue to update this story.