Prince William and Kate Middleton have just opened up about their new pets

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news.

The family of five has made the most headlines this week with regards to their pets, as Prince William and Kate Middleton opened up about the animals in the Cambridge household.

It is known that the Cambridges welcomed a new dog last year, something they are yet to talk about, but this week it emerged that there are more Cambridge pets.

During a recent tour of Northern Ireland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Ulster University’s Magee Campus and its petting zoo, KidzFarm.

It was during the visit that the Cambridge couple opened up about their own pets, with Kate telling one of the workers: ‘We’ve had lots of animals during lockdown. Animals are often like therapy.’

Prince William was reportedly quick to chime in, adding that the family of four had ‘lots of chickens’.

Well, this is lovely.

Pictures please, Cambridges.