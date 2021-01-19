Prince William and Kate Middleton just gave a rare look inside their home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their public role elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From Zoom calls with essential workers and sneak peeks inside their offices to the Duchess of Cambridge showing off her classic book collection, the past year has been all about Kate and Wills.

And it’s not just the royal couple, with the three Cambridge children featuring more prominently on the Kensington Royal social media, from the video of them asking David Attenborough questions to clapping for carers on their doorstep.

It was the Cambridges’ Amner Hall home that got everyone talking this week however, as Kate and Wills gave a rare glimpse into their country home.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently uploaded their video call with ‘Just B’, ‘a listening ear for those coping with the loss of colleagues, loved ones, and people they care for’ to their Kensington Royal Instagram account.

The Zoom appearance also unintentionally gave viewers a rare glimpse into Kate and Wills’ country home, showing their previously unseen living room.

Decor-wise, we’re talking multiple plants, decorative plates and a framed photograph of Prince George.

Amner Hall has been the Cambridge family’s base over the coronavirus pandemic, with the royals temporarily moving out of London.

It was reported recently that the family of five would be staying in Norfolk for the foreseeable future.