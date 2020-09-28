Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s sweet conversation with Sir David Attenborough has been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, and while Prince William and Kate Middleton spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, from Prince George’s hilarious gifts and Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to Prince Louis’ strange first words, these royal tots never fail to make headlines.

This weekend, it was the whole Cambridge family that got the world talking as the Duke and Duchess posted photographs to Instagram of their family meeting with David Attenborough.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough,’ the Cambridges captioned a series of sweet photographs of the meeting from their garden. ‘The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’.’

The meeting proved to be particularly exciting for Princess Charlotte and Prince George who are fans of Sir David and reportedly asked their parents if they could meet him. To get an after-school history lesson from the legend therefore would have been extremely exciting.

One particularly sweet moment saw Sir David Attenborough give Prince George a very special present, a tooth from a giant shark that he found himself.

‘When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark,’ the Cambridge’s post continued. ‘The scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’).

‘Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.’

According to The Times, David Attenborough thought the miniature royals were ‘charming’, opening up about his fossil tooth gift to George:

‘When I was his age, I remember being given fossils by a grown-up, so I thought I would do the same’.

According to David, George was very inquisitive, asking: ‘What it was, how big it was and so on.’

David continued: ‘He was certainly very interested. He seemed to like it. He is very interested in fossils. [Charlotte] was too. All three seemed charming.’

Well, this is too much.