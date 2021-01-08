Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be returning to Kensington Palace any time soon

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

According to reports…

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours to Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, these past few months have been all about the Cambridges.

The most news however surrounded their Norfolk abode, with the Cambridge family relocating to their Anmer Hall home over the coronavirus outbreak.

They briefly returned to London when Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, resumed in September 2020, but following the announcement of a lockdown 3.0 and the subsequent closure of schools this year, it is reported that they will be staying in Anmer Hall for the upcoming future.

According to a report by the Mirror, Kate and William won’t be returning to London for the ‘foreseeable future’ due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

‘The family is committed to working together to help the country through the next stage of the crisis,’ a royal source reportedly told the Mirror of their plans this year. ‘Plans are already in place to reach out to a range of charities and businesses and fortunately they are well versed in the world of video calls now.’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not yet commented.