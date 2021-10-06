Prince William and Kate Middleton’s chocolate biscuit wedding cake recipe is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this year – and looking back, what a wedding it was, from protocol breaks to changing traditions.

There was the fact that Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry were elected Maid of Honour and Best Man – two roles that are not supposed to exist in royal weddings, not to mention the double kiss that the newlyweds performed for the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and of course their choosing to spend their wedding night at Buckingham Palace rather than jetting off for their honeymoon immediately.

Even Kate Middleton’s hair broke protocol, with the now Duchess of Cambridge breaking a 350-year-old tradition when choosing to wear her hair down.

One of the most talked about aspects of the big day was the stunning wedding cake, with the eight-tier showstopper made up of 17 individual gateaux.

While the couple opted for fruitcake, there was also reportedly a chocolate biscuit cake alternative, with the recipe going viral only this week.

‘This delicious cake is really easy and requires no baking!’, the Royal Collection Trust posted to its website. ‘It’s famous for being one of two royal wedding cakes made to celebrate the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.’

