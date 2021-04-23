The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released Prince Louis’ birthday portrait

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

This past month has been no exception as the family of five relocated to their Kensington Palace home and Prince George and Princess Charlotte returned to school.

This week however it was the youngest Cambridge that made news, with Prince Louis turning three today.

Marking the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a new official portrait to Instagram, and it’s adorable.

‘Three tomorrow!’, they captioned a snap alongside a bicycle emoji.

The post went on to state that the photograph was ‘taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis. 🎈’

Well this is lovely.

Happy birthday Prince Louis.