Prince Harry had a surprising reaction to 'inappropriate' gift during the Invictus Games
Priceless
Say what you will about Prince Harry, the man doesn't lack a sense of humour.
Whilst in Whistler, Canada, for the 2025 Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex was presented with a somewhat unusual gift, and he took it very much on the chin.
A representative from Team Australia gave Harry a pair of "budgie smugglers" (AKA Speedos), which had the royal laughing uproariously. This has actually been an Invictus Games tradition for years, and Harry still enjoys it every time!
When accepting the Aussie swimwear, Harry said: "it’s so inappropriate, I love it" (via Express).
Meanwhile, a parent told Harry: "You don’t have to model them right now," but an excited child told him: "Put them on your head." Harry retorted: "Who would do that?" but went on to hold them up against his trousers.
Meghan Markle shared the cheeky interaction on Instagram.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Canada for this year's Invictus Games, which run from 8 to 16 February.
The two have been spotted looking absolutely adorable together, laughing and sharing affectionate moments. A newly Instagram-active Meghan has been generously sharing lots of videos from the event on her Stories, too.
In a speech Harry gave on stage as part of the event, he teased his wife by announcing that she was going to sing to the crowd. She was clearly embarrassed but thought it was hilarious, too. Aw!
The Duke and his team managed to create a star-studded event this year. At the opening ceremony, there were performances by Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Noah Kahan and Roxane Bruneau, and the closing ceremony on 16 February will see performances from country star Jelly Roll, Barenaked Ladies (of Big Bang Theory theme song fame), and The War and Treaty.
Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, which see wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women compete in a series of sports events.
As a war veteran himself, the Games are very near and dear to Harry's heart.
