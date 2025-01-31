Prince Harry has been front and centre this season. And from his community work amid the LA wild fires, to his recent tabloid trial victory, the Duke of Sussex has made non-stop headlines.

It has been his passion project, The Invictus Games, that has made the most news, with its 2025 winter edition in Canada just days away.

The international sporting event for injured, wounded and sick service men and women was established by Prince Harry in 2014. And with 25 nations now competing in the biennial games, it has gone on to become a monumental success.

The 2025 Games is set to see some A-list attendees, with Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, and Nelly Furtado confirmed to be making an appearance. And with reports of peace talks with the Mountbatten-Windsors, it was thought possible that Prince Harry might even be supported by some royal family members.

While it is not known whether any Mountbatten-Windsors will be in attendance, it has been reported that Denmark's Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will be supporting the Duke of Sussex at the Invictus Games next month.

The Danish Palace confirmed the news of their visit to HELLO! earlier this year. And while the statement revealed that the royal couple won't be in Canada for the entirety of the 2025 Invictus Games, it confirmed that they would be arriving on 15 February, to attend the closing ceremony.

This will be the royal couple's first appearance at an Invictus Games, but Prince Joachim has met with Prince Harry in the past in connection with the project.

"Congratulations to those selected for Team UK for our first-ever Winter Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler next February," Prince Harry announced in a rare statement last year. "Team UK will join over 500 competitors from across 20 nations in this groundbreaking event that expands the range and profile of winter adaptive sports."

He continued: "These games present an incredible opportunity for our courageous service personnel and veterans to demonstrate their skills in new challenges like alpine skiing, snowboarding and skeleton, as well as providing a truly memorable experience for their families."

The 2025 Invictus Games is set to take place across Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, between February 8 and February 16.

We will continue to update this story.