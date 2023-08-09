Prince Harry’s royal title has been removed from the Palace website

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has been over three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US and have since been focused on a number of independent projects, from their Netflix deal to Harry's record-breaking memoir, Spare.

Although they had initially hoped that they could continue to represent the late Queen following their shocking decision in 2020, it was later revealed that they would no longer be considered as working royals and would therefore be subjected to a number of changes - one of those being the titles that they could use in a professional or public capacity.

An official statement issued by the Palace at the time read: "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family."

However, the Royal Family website continued to refer to Harry as 'His Royal Highness' on various pages.

Until recently, his HRH title was included in his bio on the Palace's official site, but royal fans have noticed that he is instead referred to as 'The Duke' or 'The Duke of Sussex'.

Changes to the website have not gone unnoticed over the last three years. In September 2022, Harry and Meghan's profiles were moved to the bottom of the page, and it's also where many learnt that their children, Archie and Lilibet, had been given Prince and Princess titles after formerly being listed as 'Master' and 'Miss'.

In a statement to the Express, a Palace spokesperson said: "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family.

"Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."