The Palace has updated the line of succession to include "Prince Archie" and "Princess Lilibet"

The royal family has made non-stop headlines this past year, particularly in relation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped away from the fold in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California, where they have since carved out a new path for themselves, releasing a documentary series with Netflix, Meghan's Archetypes podcast and Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare.

The couple's relationship with the royal family has been subsequently strained, and Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, have seemingly had little to do with the Mountbatten-Windsors since.

It is Archie and Lilibet's titles that have made particular headlines, with the two toddlers previously listed as "Master" and "Miss" on the Royal Family's line of succession website.

Since King Charles ascended the throne however, the line of succession has changed and Archie and Lilibet have now technically become Prince and Princess.

This week, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that Lilibet had been christened in an intimate ceremony at their Montecito home, announcing: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

The use of her official title unsurprisingly caused a buzz, and it was followed by an official update on the royal family's website this morning, changing Archie and Lilibet's names to include their Prince and Princess titles.

They are now listed as Prince Archie Harrison of Sussex and Princess Lilibet Diana of Sussex, and are listed as 6th and 7th in line to the throne. In front of them are The Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and their father the Duke of Sussex.

It is not known what prompted the official update, and it is thought that both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will only use their titles in formal settings.

Well that's that.