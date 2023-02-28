Prince Harry may be adding a bonus chapter to "Spare," apparently

What more could he reveal??

The Duke Of Sussex Visits The Royal Marines Commando Training Centre
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)
Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare may have been met with its fair share of criticism after it was published in January, but it also instantly became a record-breaking bestseller around the world.

It's not difficult to see why the Duke of Sussex might be thinking about keeping up people's interest by adding exclusive material to the paperback version once it comes out, since it would mean there would be a new reason to buy the book.

And if you believe one source, that's exactly what the Prince has in mind.

"Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hard cover sales have ended," the source told Page Six.

They continued: "readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of Spare."

The publisher did not respond to Page Six' request for comment, while a representative for the Duke said in a presumably curt email: "That’s not true."

So for the moment, Harry's team is denying that there will be more exclusive material in the paperback version of Spare, so we'll have to wait and see whether this new chapter materialises or not after all.

For context, it is common for the paperback version (or other subsequent versions) of books to include new material, especially for biographies. For example, Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's bestselling book about the Sussexes' royal exit, was re-released months after its original release with a new epilogue.

While Prince Harry certainly has more to tell us about his life should he choose to — especially surrounding the Queen's death and everything that happened after that — he already revealed far more than anyone was expecting in Spare.

He spoke about trying cocaine and mushrooms, he called Prince William his "arch-nemesis," he revealed how he lost his virginity... Perhaps a new chapter would contain fewer surprising revelations, but only time will tell.

