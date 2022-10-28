Prince Harry's memoir will "rub the King the wrong way" expert says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry's memoir, titled SPARE, is set for release on 10 January after months of anticipation.

This book is likely to deeply worry the Royal Family, who will be wondering what shock revelations the Duke of Sussex has made in telling the story of his life up until now.

While King Charles would reportedly like for his relationship with his youngest son to go back to the way it was before the Sussexes' royal exit, royal experts are projecting that the memoir's release will prove to be an obstacle on the road to reconciliation.

"We’ll just see what the future holds for [Meghan], Harry and the rest of the Royal Family. This [the rift] is something Charles wants to mend but we’re looking forward to the book — that’s going to come out early next year — in which there can only be bombshells. There’s no way to avoid the fact that it’s going to rub the King the wrong way," royal biographer Christopher Andersen said on the Royally Us podcast (via Express).

Christopher also weighed in on the rumours claiming that Harry was doing his best to remove tidbits from his book that would cause too much damage to his family in the UK.

"I think that might have been the intention, but the King’s decision to initially not permit Harry to wear his uniform during the funeral [and] the fact that at times it seemed that Harry and Meghan were being shoved in the background — even shunned — that did a lot of damage I think," Christopher explained.

"So we’ll have to wait and see. But I am almost certain [the Royal Family] won’t like this book."

Harry's memoir, alongside Meghan's podcast Archetypes and their joint Netflix docu-series, have long been reported to be a point of contention among senior royals.

It's even been said that King Charles is waiting to see what they contain until he decides on whether the Sussexes' children Archie and Lilibet will be allowed to use "Prince" and "Princess" titles.

The little ones have technically been entitled to use these since their grandfather became the monarch, but are currently still listed on the official line of succession website as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor," respectively.