Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles could be taken away if they don't earn trust, royal expert claims

Bit extreme!

Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement. - Britain's Prince Harry will marry his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle early next year after the couple became engaged earlier this month, Clarence House announced on Monday.
(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Leal / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family is fraught, there's no doubt about it.

Although they came together in their grief following Queen Elizabeth's death, the distance between them is still palpable — and much of it seems due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' past and upcoming media appearances.

Certain royals are thought to still be upset over the revelations made during the Sussexes' Oprah interview in March 2021, while they're also weary of what could be revealed in both Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, and the couple's joint Netflix docuseries.

Reportedly, it's in anticipation of these projects that King Charles has yet to decide whether or not to let the Sussexes' children Archie and Lilibet use the "Prince" and "Princess" titles they have technically been entitled to since their grandfather became the monarch.

For one royal expert, Charles is perfectly capable of denying his grandchildren these titles if he believes it's the best thing for the monarchy.

"We could be prepared to see the King's ruthless side," Katie Nicholl told GB News (via Express).

"Charles is not going to stand back and let his family or the institution or the reputation of the Crown — which is everything to him — be tarnished.

"Certainly not by two members of the family."

Katie continued: "[The] whole issue of titles is up for discussion.

"That trust, that respect, has to be earned."

The expert doesn't think that Harry and Meghan are quite trusted as it stands: "I don't think they're going to get those titles if they're seen to be tarnishing the institution," she said.

But according to Katie, it's not just Archie and Lili's titles which could be called into question: their parents could also see theirs removed if they do or say anything that could be perceived as too harmful to the Royal Family.

"I think, perhaps, there might be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan's titles potentially if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy, absolutely," she continued.

Way harsh, Tai!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest

Marie Claire UK is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.