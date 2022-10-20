Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles could be taken away if they don't earn trust, royal expert claims

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family is fraught, there's no doubt about it.

Although they came together in their grief following Queen Elizabeth's death, the distance between them is still palpable — and much of it seems due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' past and upcoming media appearances.

Certain royals are thought to still be upset over the revelations made during the Sussexes' Oprah interview in March 2021, while they're also weary of what could be revealed in both Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, and the couple's joint Netflix docuseries.

Reportedly, it's in anticipation of these projects that King Charles has yet to decide whether or not to let the Sussexes' children Archie and Lilibet use the "Prince" and "Princess" titles they have technically been entitled to since their grandfather became the monarch.

For one royal expert, Charles is perfectly capable of denying his grandchildren these titles if he believes it's the best thing for the monarchy.

"We could be prepared to see the King's ruthless side," Katie Nicholl told GB News (via Express).

"Charles is not going to stand back and let his family or the institution or the reputation of the Crown — which is everything to him — be tarnished.

"Certainly not by two members of the family."

Katie continued: "[The] whole issue of titles is up for discussion.

"That trust, that respect, has to be earned."

The expert doesn't think that Harry and Meghan are quite trusted as it stands: "I don't think they're going to get those titles if they're seen to be tarnishing the institution," she said.

But according to Katie, it's not just Archie and Lili's titles which could be called into question: their parents could also see theirs removed if they do or say anything that could be perceived as too harmful to the Royal Family.

"I think, perhaps, there might be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan's titles potentially if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy, absolutely," she continued.

Way harsh, Tai!