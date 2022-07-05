Prince Charles ‘wants Harry and Meghan back’ in the royal fold according to expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their royal duties in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to quit the royal family, and leave behind their royal duties in favour of setting up a life in California back in 2020.

Despite a turbulent few years, which has seen the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey upset Harry’s brother Prince William, as well as the Queen and Prince Charles wait a year to meet the couple’s youngest child Lilibet during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the royal family are ready to open the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the family with open arms, claims royal expert.

Author of The Palace Papers, Tina Brown, has predicted Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will want and “need” the couple back when he becomes King of England, because they were considered “huge assets” to the royal family.

Plus, the Queen is said to be “fed up” with the drama and would love to see her family reunited.

Video you may like:

Speaking previously on the Royally Obsessed podcast, Tina said: “My guess is Charles is really going to want them back – sort of need them back, actually – because Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire, quite frankly.

“They had a young appeal that was very, very potent in the country.”

But Tina is not the only one who has high hopes for Meghan and Harry, as royal expert, Kate Nicholls, would love more time with his grandchildren, especially after his emotional meeting with his granddaughter last month.

Kate previously shared: “He loves his son but he wants to forgive his son for everything. He wants to repair that relationship and move on.

“A big part of that is him wanting to be a grandfather and see those grandchildren. It may mean a few more transatlantic trips, but he wants to enjoy this experience. [Charles is] quite sad that there aren’t enough of them with Archie and Lilibet.”

It has yet to be confirmed if Harry and Meghan will return to the UK with their two children in the future, however, there has been speculation they may have to trial a long distance relationship if Harry splits his time between the UK and America.