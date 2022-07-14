Why Prince Harry’s memoir is causing such a stir, according to experts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry has had fans waiting over one year for the release of his tell-all memoir, as he teased his latest venture last year.

Though his book has yet to be released, there is growing anticipation and speculation over the contents.

Some royal experts believe the memoir will be “juicy” and filled with “explosive truth bombs”, as well as royal intel, stories of his childhood, and much more.

After the backlash of that Oprah Winfrey interview Harry and Meghan Markle gave, it has been claimed the royal family are “nervous” about what Harry will say, although one royal will reportedly not be mentioned in the text – the Queen.

Speaking about Harry’s memoir, which he will be working on with ghostwriter JR Moehringer, a source who works in publishing teased to Page Six it is “juicy”.

While another publishing insider said: “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”