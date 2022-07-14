Why Prince Harry’s memoir is causing such a stir, according to experts

It is slated for release
Prince Harry has had fans waiting over one year for the release of his tell-all memoir, as he teased his latest venture last year.
Though his book has yet to be released, there is growing anticipation and speculation over the contents.
Some royal experts believe the memoir will be “juicy” and filled with “explosive truth bombs”, as well as royal intel, stories of his childhood, and much more.
After the backlash of that Oprah Winfrey interview Harry and Meghan Markle gave, it has been claimed the royal family are “nervous” about what Harry will say, although one royal will reportedly not be mentioned in the text – the Queen.
Speaking about Harry’s memoir, which he will be working on with ghostwriter JR Moehringer, a source who works in publishing teased to Page Six it is “juicy”.
While another publishing insider said: “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”
However, some have been speculating the memoir has been delayed, or may have been pulled, because there is no release date.
A separate insider previously told The Sun: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay.”
Harry, 37, confirmed he was working on a memoir last July, shortly after he quit the royal family in March 2020. In the announcement Harry – who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet – shared his plans for his memoir to highlight the “highs and lows” he has experienced.
He said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.
“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”