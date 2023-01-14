Prince Harry and Meghan Markle originally wanted to live in Windsor Castle
But the Queen offered Frogmore Cottage instead
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may live in California now, but before they relocated to the US they in Windsor. However, before Frogmore Cottage became available a couple of years prior, a royal source claims that they had their sights set on another royal residence.
Last month the couple's Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab) was released on the streaming service, and they spoke about everything from how they met to why they moved.
When they did live in the UK, the couple famously moved into the royal cottage, which is based on the grounds of Windsor Castle - and according to newspaper reports, they still own the lease to it.
But before they moved in, the source claims that the couple had asked the Queen to live in the actual castle, the home of her Majesty until she passed away - but she said no, and gifted them the cottage instead.
When Meghan originally moved to the UK, Harry was living in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace and it was thought they would stay on the grounds of Kensington Palace and move next to his brother, Prince William.
However, according to the Sunday Times (opens in new tab), the couple originally asked to live in actual Windsor Castle.
The report, written by Roya Nikkhah, states: "The couple are understood to have set their hearts at first on Windsor Castle, and are believed to have asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage."
The Queen said no and instead gave them Frogmore Cottage. It's not the first time we've heard of this though - as Royal expert, Katie Nicholl, divulged all in her book last year, The New Royals (opens in new tab).
She writes that Meghan and Harry hoped to acquire a "suite of apartments at Windsor Castle". The late monarch's decision to give Meghan and Harry Frogmore Cottage was also a 'big deal', as it was a residence she would often pass, and meant she was giving up part of her privacy.
The Queen's cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, told Katie: "The cottage was a big deal. The Queen's entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. It is essentially her back yard, her solitude, and her privacy. She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage.
"We all thought it was very big of her. She said, 'I hope they'll respect it.'"
