Why the Queen moved to Windsor Castle, according to royal expert

It was announced she was leaving Buckingham Palace earlier this year

Cast your mind back to March when the Queen announced she was leaving Buckingham Palace for good, in favour of living in Windsor Castle for good.

At the time Her Majesty was said to make the Berkshire residence her permanent home, while the London abode undergoes a re-service, which is due to be completed by 2027.

The 96-year-old royal is believed to have not spent a night at Buckingham Palace since March 2020, and instead has been residing at Windsor castle with her late husband, Prince Philip, until he sadly passed away in April 2021.

However, it has been claimed there are other reasons Queen Elizabeth II has moved to Windsor, and it’s not just to be close to her grandchild Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who are relocating to Adelaide Cottage.

Former royal chef, Darren McGrady, who served the Queen at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, has claimed the Queen “never really liked” Buckingham Palace.

Speaking about the recent move to Coffee Friend, Darren said: “It’s no surprise the Queen has moved to Windsor, she’s never really liked the palace, it’s always been the office to the Queen.

“The Queen would always be whizzing off back to Windsor Castle, she can’t wait to get back there. She loves it there, so it’s no surprise she’s moved there permanently.”

Windsor Castle has adequate space for the Queen, her family, as well as staff, but it also provides the space and privacy the Queen wants to tend to her horses and other pets freely.

He continued: “There’s two kitchens there, the main kitchen and the small kitchen and the small kitchen is just small enough to take care of the Queen and one of two guests. There’d always be a senior chef, a junior chef and about 30 staff that would go to Windsor for the weekend. We worked in the small kitchen, it’s much different, much more relaxed.

“The Queen can go out, walk the dogs, go out and see the horses in the back garden. For the Queen, it’s always been dogs and horses first. That’s her passion, that’s her hobbies. And why shouldn’t she at 96 enjoy that? Let Charles and William take on some of the other engagements, she should just be spending time with the horses and the dogs every day now. Her family are all close by too in Windsor.”