Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘having second thoughts’ about their Netflix documentary

Since leaving their roles as working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US and settled in California where they live with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have worked on a number of projects since moving away from the monarchy, including Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes and Harry’s upcoming memoir.

The couple also signed a deal with streaming service Netflix to create children’s programmes, TV shows, docuseries’, documentaries and feature films that ‘shine a light on people and causes around the world’ with a ‘focus on creating content that informs but also gives hope [through] powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.’

As part of the deal, Harry and Meghan have been busy creating a docu-series, but it has now been reported that the Sussexes are ‘having second thoughts’ about some of the material and wish to make some edits in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. However, executives at Netflix are keen to include all the footage.

A Netflix source told PageSix: “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

According to a source, the pair want to tone down the docu-series and launch the show in 2023, but bosses at the streaming giant are hoping to debut after the premiere of The Crown season five, which airs on 9th November.

They added: “They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided – to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely.”

The Sussexes have been working on the show with Oscar-nominated director, Liz Garbus.